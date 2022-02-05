Watch: Florida alligator gets up close with GoPro

The photographer said he used a 12-foot extension pole to reach near the gator with the camera.

OCHOPEE, Fla. — One photographer navigating the Florida waterways got a one-on-one interview with an alligator last week.

On April 27, Bobby Wummer posted a video of a gator encounter he shot on his GoPro camera near Ochopee, Florida. He said he used a 12-foot extension pole to get close to the mouthy reptile and the alligator got curious.

The alligator took a bite at the GoPro and the camera finds itself inside the jaws of the reptile.

"This was not done intentionally, I didn’t think that he would actually lunge up and bite down on the cam," he said in a Facebook post.

The photographer was able to get his camera back with only minor damage, he said.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has a list of resources to help keep people and pets safe from alligators.