Wild monkey sightings in Florida city prompt warning from police

The department said that they had received "multiple calls" related to monkey sightings within the city.

Example video title will go here for this video

ORANGE CITY, Fla. — Wild monkeys spotted in parts of Florida have prompted authorities to issue warnings about the primates, urging people to not feed or attempt to capture the animals.

One photo, shared by the Orange City Police Department on Wednesday, shows a monkey sitting on a green chainlink fence. The monkey was identified as a wild Rhesus Macaques monkey, the department said. According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, these monkeys "pose a variety of environmental and human health concerns," and some of the monkeys in Florida have tested positive for herpes B.

In an earlier post, the department said that they had received "multiple calls" related to monkey sightings within the city. The department urged residents to call the commission if they "come in contact with a monkey."

🐵***Monkey Sightings***🐵 The Orange City Police Department has received multiple calls for service reference Monkey... Posted by Orange City Police Department on Wednesday, August 23, 2023

The department also shared a brochure from the commission urging residents to avoid feeding the wild monkeys. Doing so can bring monkeys into closer contact with humans, increasing the risks of bites, scratches and other injuries, as well as disease transmission. Feeding monkeys can also make them more territorial and aggressive, the brochure said.