Pocket-size Chihuahua named Pearl is world's shortest living dog

At 3.59 inches tall, Pearl is shorter than a popsicle stick. Her owner says the little dog is a bit of a diva with a big personality.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A tiny prima donna dog named Pearl has been confirmed as the world's shortest living dog, according to Guinness World Records.

Pearl, a pocket-sized Chihuahua from Orlando, Florida, is related to Miracle Milly, the previous record holder.

At 3.59 inches tall, Pearl is shorter than a popsicle stick. She weighed just one ounce at birth but is now up to a whopping 1.22 pounds. Pearl is about the length of a dollar bill.

Owner Vanessa Semler says the little dog is a bit of a diva with a big personality.

She loves to get dressed up every day and prefers to pick out her own outfits, according to Semler.

She has two pet sitters to keep up with her busy schedule and likes short walks and outings to places like Starbucks.

“She likes to bark in front of the various cafes until they give her some cream,” Semler told Guinness. “She is very intelligent and knows how to get noticed and get what she wants.”

Salmon and chicken are her favorite meals.

Pearl also enjoys watching TV and listening to classical music.

Semler and her partner have several other dogs. Despite her size, Pearl knows how to stand up for herself, according to Semler.

“Pearl hates sharing toys and food,” she said.

She also has to be the center of attention.

She's also a creature of habit that wakes up every morning at 7 a.m. and if her routine is broken she complains by barking loudly.

This is Pearl, the two-year-old Chihuahua with a big personality and the record for being the shortest dog alive today 🥰️ pic.twitter.com/rUjydX9A4T — Guinness World Records (@GWR) April 12, 2023