A look at the only giant panda twins in the U.S. on their 5th birthday

Ya and Xi had a special ice cake topped with banana slices, birthday boxes filled with leafeater biscuits and a birthday banner.

ATLANTA — It's a special day for Zoo Atlanta's giant panda twins Ya Lun and Xi Lun.

They turned five years old on Friday and to celebrate their dayroom exhibit was all decked out in birthday surprises.

Ya and Xi had a special ice cake topped with banana slices, birthday boxes filled with leafeater biscuits, and a birthday banner.

You can see the twins partying it up and eating their treats in the video below.

A double happy birthday to our favorite panda twins, Ya Lun and Xi Lun today! 🐼 #ZAPandas #OnlyZooATL pic.twitter.com/9n489Rac9d — ZooATL (@ZooATL) September 3, 2021

Ya and Xi are the only giant panda twins in the United States, Zoo Atlanta said.

Fewer than 1,900 giant pandas are estimated to remain in China's Sichuan, Shaanxi, and Gansu provinces with the majority living inside nature reserves.

Zoo Atlanta said it has supported eight of these reserves and has contributed more than $16 million to help with reforestation projects, conservation education programs, giant panda nurseries, research, and supplies for the pandas.