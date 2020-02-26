ATLANTA — Just over half of the children in the U.S. own a smartphone by the age of 11, according to a study conducted by Common Sense Media.

And 84 percent of teens now have their own phones. Those phones can make it easy for predators to talk to children.

There are multiple popular that parents should watch out for. These groups of apps can give sexual predators and bullies a direct line to teens and children.

They can either give away your child’s location, allow older users to connect with them with videos, can open the door to bullying or allow your child to hide their browser history.

They include dating apps like MeetMe, Bumble, and Grindr. The apps don't have age verification, so teens can get access.

On WhatsApp, videos can be sent, and the live location can be shared.

TikTok, a video-sharing social networking service, there could be easy access to adult content. The app Kik is supposed to be for kids only, but anyone can join and direct message a child.

There are also Calculator apps - apps meant to be disguised as a calculator but the keypad is actually a door with a pin number that allows access to hidden videos, pictures and browser history.

Here’s a quick way to tell if the calculator app is fake. The real calculator app has a picture of a mini calculator, not just plus or minus signs.

All these apps are just a starting point because new ones pop up all the time.

“A lot of times, we have never heard of an app until we start working a case that involves one of the up and coming apps whether direct private messaging or anonymous platform," said Elizabeth Prashad a Marietta Police cyber analyst.

She's seen cases of predators going after children.

“We get elementary school cases, we get middle school cases, we get high school cases," she said.

Prashad said it's best to be mindful of any app – even if a child has a restricted profile.

Even mainstream apps like Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and Twitter allow direct messaging and photo and video-sharing with strangers.

"It’s hard to imagine that your 7-year-old or your 8-year-old might have someone telling their child they are attractive or to lift up their shirt," Prashad said. "But it happens, and it happens in places where they think their child is completely safe.”

Parents should also make sure their children aren't downloading, deleting, and then re-downloading the apps when you aren't looking.

Here's how to check

For iPhones

Go to the App Store and clicking on the account in the upper right corner

Go to purchased and select "Not on this iPhone"

You can then see a list of every app that has ever been downloaded under that account.

For Androids

You can follow the same steps

Go to the Google Play Store

Tap my apps and games

Select all to see the list.

Police said if a parent is worried about an app, play with it yourself or look it up online and see what it’s really about. The analyst said by not knowing what’s on your child’s device, you put them at risk.

There are also online monitoring apps parents can use.

Parents should also remember that children sometimes create fake profiles - so it’s important to consistently check how they’re using their phone.

