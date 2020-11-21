Beulahland Bible Church feeds over 500 with Thanksgiving giveaway

This Macon church is making sure every member of their community gets a Thanksgiving dinner

MACON, Ga. — Thanksgiving is less than a week away, and Beulahland Bible Church is making sure everyone gets to celebrate the holiday right.

Friday morning, volunteers came out bright and early to hand out turkeys and boxes of groceries for anyone in need.

The church always holds a monthly food giveaway, but decide to make this one a little special with the addition of Thanksgiving turkeys.

Pastor Carlos Kelly says that over 500 families will have food for the holiday because of the giveaway.

With 2020 being as difficult as it's been, Kelly feels that it's important to spread the spirit of giving throughout the Macon community.

"We just want to give some relief during this difficult time," says Kelly. "If every person could just do a little bit to help somebody... It really is a collaborative effort. If everybody shares, I believe we can meet the needs of every person in Middle Georgia."