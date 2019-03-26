MACON, Ga. — A Bibb County committee approved an alcohol license for the movie theater on Zebulon Road in Macon on Tuesday.

The proposal was raised at last week's meeting and postponed after commissioners said the proposal raised safety concerns considering the number of children who watch movies at AmStar Macon.

Commissioners Valerie Wynn and Elaine Lucas voted no at Tuesday's meeting. The license still needs approval from the full commission for final approval.

A representative from the theater says staff will always check identification for visitors buying alcohol no matter what age they appear to be. Once they buy their first drink, they will be given a wristband. However, if they return for a second drink, they will need to show their ID again.

The theater will serve wine for $8.00 a glass and cans of beer for $7.00.There are 18 theaters in the Bible Belt region and 14 currently serve beer and wine.

It is unclear when the new addition will go into effect at the theater.

