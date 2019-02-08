MACON, Ga. — Rachel Moore is a Bibb County resident, a mother to four sons, and she is also a competitor for the Ms. Health and Fitness 2019 title.

On Friday, Moore will find out if she moves forward to semi-final round of the competition.

“Only one winner will win, so I’m after the title,” Moore said.

Moore is rallying for support from Central Georgians for her campaign.

Voters can go to the profile pages links provided for each contestant and cast a vote for free multiple times a day. Voters can also cast "warrior votes" by giving a monetary donation of $10 or more. Proceeds go to the Jared Allen's Home for Wounded Warriors to benefit wounded veterans.

“You can also do free votes. That only helps me, but we really want to make a difference. So we want people to actually give donations,” Moore said.

She recently started a GoFundMe page with a goal of $10,000. Moore said when the goal is met, people from her team will donate the money by casting warrior votes.

Moore said when she first started exercising to relieve stress. But last year when two professional bodybuilders challenged her to be in their show – she took them on.

“My goal was to lose the belly fat,” Moore said. “And I thought, ‘Maybe I can do it through this challenge’,” she said.

Moore said she was the oldest on the stage during the open bikini contest. She won fourth place out of five contestants in that round and she won first place in the round with contestants over 40 years old.

“I feel like I’m inspiring so many people that’s middle-aged,” she said. “Really, at any age and it’s all – age is just a number.”

With four kids, an hour commute to her day-job and cooking and sharing her low-carb meals on her blog, Moore has a busy schedule. She says she works to stay true to her fitness routine by making sure she sets time aside to work out.

She calls it her “me time.”

“Working out is my time – what I call my 'stress buster' – it's the time to help me relax and keep myself healthy, because if I don't keep myself healthy, I won't be there for my family," she said.

Moore says she encourages people who are hesitant to start exercising to start my moving a little bit each day and find a way to stay accountable. She recommends hiring a personal trainer or going to the gym with a friend.

She says if she does not continue to the next round for the title, she will continue to blog, cook, and share her low-carb recipes.

Click here to find Moore’s Ms. Health and Fitness profile page.

