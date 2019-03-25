MACON, Ga. — A new live music venue and bar could be coming to downtown Macon if plans are approved by the Bibb Zoning board on April 8.

According to an application filed with the board, it would occupy the old ‘La Bella Morelia’ location at 499 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

The business would be named ‘j.b.a.’ and the focus of the space would be live music, with an emphasis on jazz, blues and funk. The entertainment would be local or regional acts, and there would be hosted local jam nights.

The bar would have a limited menu of beer, wine and liquor, and smoking will not be allowed inside.

It would only be open from Wednesday to Saturday during the week.

Weekday hours would be 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. while it would be open from 2 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Saturdays.

