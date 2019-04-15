MACON, Ga. — Circus fans in Central Georgia won’t have to travel very far because the show is coming right to your backyard this summer.

The Big Apple Circus is hitting the road on its first US arena tour and will be at the Macon Coliseum for seven shows between Thursday, July 18 and Sunday, July 21.

Tickets start at $15 and there are a limited number of VIP upgrades starting at $25 that include access to a VIP area, early access to the arena and a meet & greet with circus performers.

This year’s show is led by ringmaster Stephanie Monseu and highlights the talents of ‘real-life wonder women.’

Some of the featured acts include:

The “strongest mom in the world” Virginia Tuells & her husband Ihosvanys Perez in DUO FUSION, a breathtaking acrobatic act that combines dance, strength, flexibility and passion, in which Virginia handles a majority of the lifts

The wildly fun SPICY CIRCUS, created by Andréanne Quintal, whose team of performers will (literally) bounce off the walls in her feisty trampoline act

THE FLYING TUNIZIANIS, a double-wide trapeze act showcasing seven fliers & two catchers in addition to the quadruple somersault by Ammed Tuniziani – a feat only successfully landed by ten people in the world – alongside his wife Estefani, brothers Gamal & Dandino and more

DESIRE OF FLIGHT, a daring and balletic dual aerial straps act

Tickets to the seven performances will go on-sale on April 19, and can be purchased online or through the Coliseum box office.