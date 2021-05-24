Bike Tech Macon moving to downtown location this summer

For years, people have driven past the big Bike Tech sign along Vineville Avenue. Soon, it'll be moving to a new spot downtown.

MACON, Ga. — Bike Tech Macon was located over on Vineville Avenue since 1982, but it will call downtown Macon its home starting this summer.

More space -- that's what a new location on Second and Arch Street is giving the staff of Bike Tech Macon.

"It is a little scary to leave an iconic location like that where everyone knows it's been there 30 plus years," shop manager Jim Langstaff says.

It's a move that Langstaff says has been years in the making.

"It took a while to find the right landlord, just the right place where we could fit and do something that was better than what we had," Langstaff said.

He says last year more people began buying or fixing their bikes because of COVID-19. He says that hasn't changed.

"Through all this, we've seen the need to service and repair and restore and resurrect bikes spike and that won't stop. People have bikes that want to ride them and want them fixed. Here, we have a lot more storage for service and even a garage door for drop offs," Langstaff said.

Along with storage and repair space, Langstaff says the new location will also make it easier to partner with other Macon organizations to lead rides.

"You couldn't take off Vineville to go for a bike ride. You had to go back in the neighborhood which is a fun way to ride, but it's not ideal to make an easier ride for beginners," he said.

He says even though there is no official date at this time, you can expect the relocation to start in July.