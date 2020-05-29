MACON, Ga. — Bike Walk Macon is putting the spotlight on local photographers and bicycle enthusiasts with their new My Bike Photo Series.

The project began when Macon photographer Dsto Moore offered to make a series of photos in May for Bike Walk month.

"Then we at Bike Walk Macon decided to extend the series for a year to include 12 photographers and 52 models," says engagement coordinator Koryn Young.

So far, Moore has created portraits of eight cyclists, who also shared what bike riding means to them.

"We're highlighting all the ways that people utilize their bikes and how important it is for people to get out on their bikes," says Young.

The series has featured Central Georgians like Jack Wood who earned his bike through a Recycle Macon program at Centenary United Methodist Church.

In his testimonial, Wood said life has gotten much easier since he received his bike a year ago.

"As I'm watching the models and people reacting to the series I'm immensely proud," says Young. "The real stories are with the models and photographers telling the story of how people get around."

After all 52 portraits have been taken, Bike Walk Macon plans to showcase every photo in an art gallery next May.

The gallery will be a part of Bike Walk Macon's inaugural awards ceremony and will stay up through the summer of 2021.

"To have a forum where you can have show what people do in their everyday lives and tell the story of how they get around, it's not the way everybody automatically assumes," says Young. "I think it's a really nice space that we're given the opportunity to use art as a medium to advocate for biking and walking in Macon."

To take a closer look at the My Bike Photo Series, check out Bike Walk Macon's website.

RELATED: 2 Fairview Park Hospital nurses welcome babies days apart

RELATED: Georgia bars and nightclubs can reopen next week

RELATED: Houston County nurse returns home from volunteering in New York

STAY ALERT | Download our FREE app now to receive breaking news and weather alerts. You can find the app on the Apple Store and Google Play.

STAY UPDATED | Click here to subscribe to our Midday Minute newsletter and receive the latest headlines and information in your inbox every day.

Have a news tip? Email news@13wmaz.com, or visit our Facebook page.