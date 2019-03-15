PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. (WPEC) -- An 11-year-old boy is okay after a scary moment while on vacation in Florida with his family.

A shark bit Kael Dewey while he was boogie boarding with his mom off Stuart Beach on Thursday.

"When we started to head in, all of a sudden I felt something grab my leg. And then I just started screaming, and lifted my feet out of the water," said Kael.

Bystanders helped get him out of the water. Ocean Rescue quickly arrived and made a tourniquet. Kael was transported to the hospital, where he had stitches on the top and bottom of his foot.

The family is in Florida for Cardinals Baseball Spring Training. They say they are thankful Kael is okay, and that his injuries aren't worse.

Kael says he's thankful he still has his foot.

"And, that I'm still alive."

