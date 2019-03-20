WOODBRIDGE TOWNSHIP, N.J. — A boy with autism lost his teddy bear and called 911, but instead of getting in trouble he made a friend.

Ryan Paul, 12, of Woodbridge Township, N.J., made the call after losing his toy but hung up right away. Police called back to see what was going on.

Ryan's dad Robert explained there was no emergency, but police policy requires an officer to check out 911 calls in person.

Officer Khari Manzini arrived, and he had received training in dealing with people with autism.

“You know, he couldn’t have been more accommodating and understanding. It was really great,” Paul told CBS about Manzini.

Robert Paul posted a photo thanking Manzini for his kindness.

The bear was found by Ryan's bed.



