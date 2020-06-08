Bright City is lighting up alleyways in downtown Macon for one more year!

MACON, Ga. — After lighting up Macon's downtown alleyways for over a year, the Bright City exhibit is continuing to put a spotlight on Macon and its artists with new photography installations.

NewTown Macon collaborated with Atlanta art company, Dashboard, to put light-box photo displays along Second Street lane.

The projects was designed to encourage people to explore downtown Macon, while celebrating Macon as a city.

"We wanted to show off Macon, as a whole, as a community that has a lot going on and has a lot of things to be excited about... That it's a bright city," says NewTown Macon director of place, Emily Hopkins.

For the second round of photos, Dashboard held an open call for local photographers to submit their work from around Central Georgia.

14 photographs, including one taken by photographer and Mercer student Chance Allen, were selected.

"I can't wait to see it lit up and in person at such a big level like that," says Allen. "I'm always curious to see what other people think because I can tell you so much about the photo, but to everybody else it's just a photo."

Allen's picture, titled 'Sanctuary', was taken at random one day while exploring the city with his friends.

"It's a place of comfort for me just being in Macon with them in that space," says Allen. "I have vivid memories through the photos that I take and I think that's why I like taking photos so much."

Allen plans to see his work up close and personal with friends and family, during NewTown Macon's opening night of Bright City 2.0 during August's First Friday at 5 pm.