HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. — The Robins Regional Chamber is working to spread some love across Central Georgia by asking people to decorate their homes and streets with chalk.

The agency kicked things off Friday morning by ‘chalking’ the steps of the chamber building on Watson Boulevard.

Chamber President April Bragg says she got the idea from her sister, who is a teacher.

She says it started as a way to give students something to do while they are home from school, but turned into a way to bring some smiles to the community

Plus, it's an outside activity that can be done at a safe social distance from others.

“The goal is to simply to brighten your neighborhoods, brighten your businesses, by 'chalking' your pavement. If you've got a brick building, chalk the front of it,” Bragg said.

Bragg says folks who want to donate chalk can leave it under the overhang of the chamber building at 1228 Watson Boulevard.

People are also welcomed to come pick some up for free.

Tag your chalk creations with ‘Robins Strong' or ‘Robins Smiles’ to be featured on the agency’s social media stories.

