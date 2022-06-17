Central Georgia dad is throwing a Father's Day event in Macon-Bibb

The Fort Valley grad created an organization for fathers and kids.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — Fathers are such a crucial part of families that we needed a whole day just to celebrate them.

One Fort Valley grad says he started an organization called fathers among men because he understands how much a good father or role model can make a difference in a child's life.

"He helps me sometimes when I get frustrated. he makes sure that I'm ok and safe," said Emersen Sterdiviant.

She loves her dad so much. Her father Fredrick Sterdiviant knows the vital role in her life that he plays in her life, so he created the non-profit fathers so other kids and fathers can come together.

"Fathers among men is basically when you look at a lot of the opportunities or issues we have in our community most of them are impacted positively when a father is actively involved especially a male role model," said Sterdiviant.

He started the group in 2016. The goals included are not just to hold Fathers accountable to help them grow and learn from each other but to also impact the youth.

"We also work with our youth because our long-term solution for the community is if we teach young men to be responsible individuals so by the time they reach fatherhood they'll be more responsible," explained Sterdiviant.

His organization will be hosting an event on Saturday at Harvest Cathedral Church. They'll be out there washing cars to raise money for their fathers day event the next day. Sunday's event will feature bounce houses and a barbecue and people can get together to celebrate the backbone of many families.

The fathers day event on Sunday will be at Central City Park and the start time has changed because of the hot weather. It will now start at 4 p.m. On Saturday it will be from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.