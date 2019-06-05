MACON, Ga. — It’s graduation season and students across Central Georgia are getting ready to send off their class of 2019, including the folks at Central High School.

On Monday, Central held its annual Decision Day celebration for their graduating class of seniors.

Students got to officially announce the colleges that they will be attending after high school. Seniors also received gifts and took pictures with their classmates.

“To see them make it to this point is phenomenal. I'm so proud of them even from the beginning of the school year asking for transcripts, asking for SAT waivers or whatever they needed and to now be at this point where they are set and they’re ready to go off to college is amazing,” said Central High School counselor Amber Lamar.

Congratulations class of 2019!