Blossom, the pink poodle, turned pink for the Cherry Blossom Festival's yearly celebration.

MACON, Ga. — One of the Cherry Blossom Festival's signature pink poodles has died.

"We are extremely saddened to share that Blossom won’t be with us during our next Festival. We know she and Lacie are running healthy on the other side of the Rainbow Bridge," the festival wrote on its Facebook page. "She will be so missed."

For years, the pink poodle has been a symbol for the Cherry Blossom Festival and a Macon mascot.

"Hard decisions are part of life. But her heart is well and she can run and play. She will forever be remembered as Daddy's mouser. She created more smiles and made new friends everywhere she went," Cherry Blossom Pink Poodles said on Facebook.