MACON, Ga. — The Cherry Blossom Festival will be closing early tonight due to the risk of inclement weather.

The event will close at 5 p.m. and will reopen at its normal time on Tuesday at 10 a.m.

RELATED: Much of Monday stays dry, but a few strong storms are possible for the late afternoon/evening

