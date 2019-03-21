PLOVER, Wis. — The congregation of Springs United Methodist Church is mourning the loss of their building after a fire, but they are seeing hope in a small miracle.

The original church Bible survived the inferno, and it's the second time the holy book escaped a fire.

"This Bible has survived two fires, in two different churches,” Pastor of the Springs United Methodist Church and St. Paul's Methodist Church in Stevens Point, Tim O’Brien, told WSAW. “We can't open it anymore because of its age, but I think it's a great testament to our faith that still stands strong."

The previous fire was in the 1950s.

The brick outside of the building is still standing, but the inside is destroyed, and the local fire chief says it's a total loss.

"Yes this is a building, yes things can be replaced. But these places have lots and lots of memories,” O’Brien said.

