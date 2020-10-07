How the pandemic turned a Triad business into a success

American Building Services was just another office janitorial company ...until coronavirus.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Melissa Dolesh was like any other entrepreneur, scraping dollars together to get off the ground. She used every contact and networking opportunity she could to push her office janitorial service, American Building Services, to the next level. With the help of The Nussbaum Center for Entrepreneurship, her business was slowly growing. Then something happened. A global pandemic turned everybody's attention toward safety and an unusually difficult cleaning process to facilitate that safety. Melissa saw an opportunity.

"We decided to follow the CDC's guidelines on how you should sanitize your home and we turned that into our specialty for cleaning offices." Dolesh said.

She bought high tech sprayers to disinfect offices with chemicals guaranteed to kill COVID-19 and suddenly she could hardly keep up with demand.

"We decided that this would be our focus and people really appreciated the level of cleanliness that is so needed during these times" Dolesh said.