GREENSBORO, N.C. — Most of us have probably spent the past week sitting inside. The coronavirus has shut most places down as we try to flatten the curve. One family is taking the time to brighten someone's day.

The Clendenin family decided to spread positivity in their neighborhood.

The kids wrote happy messages on oversized Jenga blocks they don't use anymore and spread them out at stop signs, sidewalks and houses.

Katie Clendenin posted several pictures on her Facebook page.

Greensboro family spreads message of love The Clendenin family brought cheer and happiness to their neighbors by writing positive messages on oversized Jenga blocks and leaving them around their Greensboro neighborhood during the coronavirus pandemic. March 21, 2020

"I hope we brought some cheer and happiness to the neighborhood in this crazy time. Today, I asked the kids to help me write whatever came to their heart(s) down on these blocks," the post said.

They wrote "happy thoughts, positive vibes, Bible verses, anything uplifting and bright," according to the post.

The family hopes the gesture will change or brighten someone's day.

"We could all use a little brightness in life right now! Thank you, Lord, for this beautiful day with my family," Katie said.

