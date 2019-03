COVINGTON, Ga. — A Covington, Georgia woman is marking a milestone at the end of the month!

Lewvenia Porter will turn 106 years old on March 29.

Family told 11Alive she was born in 1913 in Newark and lived in Orange, New Jersey before she moved to Georgia.

She had four children, has four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

She now resides with her daughter in Covington.