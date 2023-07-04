Crawford County Fire Chief wants to find more volunteers with new grant

Fire Chief Randall Pate applied for a $233,600 grant through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.

CRAWFORD COUNTY, Ga. — The Crawford County Fire Department needs help recruiting more volunteer firefighters. They've applied for the grant before and this time they got it.

Fire Chief Randall Pate applied for the Staffing for Adequate Fire and Emergency Response (SAFER) program grant through the U.S. Department of Defense.

His department will get $233,600 that goes towards creating a new paid position to recruit and maintain volunteer firefighters.

There are currently eight fire stations in the county, and they are 100% volunteer based. The hired person will focus on bringing in more volunteers.

Pate says they're looking for people who want to help the community but know why some do not join.

"Fear of lawsuit, fear of that, some jobs won't allow it. There's all kinds of reasons. What we're looking for and hopefully with this grant, we can get somebody in here to concentrate on that and focus on that," Pate said.

Gerry Gibb has been a volunteer firefighter for 35 years. He says his position is rewarding and wanted to join to help others.

"It's really seeing people come together for a common good cause," Gibb said.

Pate told 13WMAZ that there are 46 volunteer firefighters in total within the department.

Crawford County has a population of around 12,140 people. Pate says staffing is an issue.

"Evenings and weekend hours when volunteers are home, I usually average about 12 volunteers," he said.

Monday through Friday, Pate says he averages four volunteer firefighters. Pate is the paid person on the staff who works 9 to 5 and is on call over the weekends.

If the department wasn't volunteer-based and full-time, Pate says he would need to staff at least four people at each station, and that would need to use taxpayer dollars.

"You know that averages about $1.5 million," Pate said.

Pate says the person hired to run the recruitment will be in that position for four years, and "Crawford County can make the decision to pick it up or eliminate it."

Gibb says they would like to see more younger individuals because many of the volunteers are older. He confirms the teamwork among the volunteers is why he's been doing it for 35 years.