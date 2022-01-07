Despite high gas prices, holiday travel in Georgia is expected to be very busy

From the roads to the skies holiday travel this 4th of July weekend is expected to be busy.

WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — From the roads to the skies, holiday travel this 4th of July weekend is expected to be busy. Gas price slipped away from the whopping $5 a gallon we saw last week. Even though some people choose to stay home, others are itching to get away.

A week ago, gas averaged $4.43 a gallon. It's now lower in Georgia. With the uncertainty of the prices, many people I spoke to at the Buc-ee's in Warner Robins are still traveling this 4th of July, including Floridian Robert Lovejoy.

"I'm 300 hours into this trip. This trip is going to cost me approximated $1,400 to go 2,000 miles at approximately 8 miles per gallon with a hummer pulling this camper," said Lovejoy.

He isn't the only Floridian who elected to hit the road for a getaway. The Rodríguez family is trading the sunny beaches of where they live in Miami for the beautiful Peach State this weekend. They're happy with the gas prices.

"It's down over here, Miami it's a little over $5 now, and if i could take gas back i would," said Breno Rodriguez.

Overall many people told me they're ready to get away no matter how much pain the pump causes them.

"I'm gonna pay for the gas," said Lovejoy.

AAA reported that 47.9 million Americans plan trips of 50 miles or more this 4th of July.

AAA also says you can expect the busiest 4th of July travel period in the U.S. since 2000.