Why you shouldn't make a New Year's resolution

A local mental health counselor says resolutions often lead to little reward.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — So many of us are gearing up to start the diet, save money and get in shape come Jan. 1, but sometimes the best New Year's resolution is not to make one.

Research shows more than 60% of us will give up all those resolutions within one month.

Bob Ryan, a Tampa Bay area licensed mental health counselor with Thriveworks, says there are some good reasons not to make a resolution.

"A New Year's resolution is setting a goal, and if you've ever been an athlete or done something and reached your goal, there's a moment of celebration when you've reached that moment, and then there's a letdown, what do I do next?" Ryan said.

He says resolutions are often too broad and vague without real payoffs. A better option? Setting intentions.

"If you set an intention, you can get a small reward every day, like 'OK, that's what I'm trying to do,'" Ryan explained.

He's also a fan of journaling.

"So that you know and you can see what your thought processes are. They don't have to be something that you want your children to read later. It's just for you to put down something solid about how you feel," Ryan said.