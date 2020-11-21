Emerald City Quilters keep Dublin seniors warm with handmade quilts

One group of Dublin quilters want to keep seniors warm this holiday season

DUBLIN, Ga. — One Dublin group is putting their passion for quilting to good use this holiday season.

The Emerald City Quilters are working with Home Instead Senior Care to provide handmade quilts to their clients this winter.

So far the quilting group has created over 50 unique quilts to be handed out to seniors during Christmas time.

Each one was created with one of Home Instead's clients in mind and each one includes a note that reads, 'Especially made for you.'

"We're going down our list and looking for certainly personalities and traits that might be a good match for a quilt," says Home Instead recruitment coordinator, Deonna Barfield. "We have one lady who just loves Christmas and we have quilt geared towards that."

Barfield says that with COVID-19 still in full force, many of their clients are in for a lonelier holiday season.

She hopes that receiving these quilts reminds their seniors that someone is thinking about them.

"There's going to be a lot of events postponed or even cancelled, but this is one thing that we can still do," says Barfield. "It's really a blessing that we can give to our seniors especially at a time like this."

Barfield says that the Emerald City Quilters' dedication to helping is a heartwarming sight to see.