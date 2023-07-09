'Where we've been': 200 years later holds a lot of history for the city of Forsyth

As Forsyth celebrates its 200th birthday this month, we take a look back at some of the city's history.

FORSYTH, Ga. — The City of Forsyth turns 200 this year. The many celebrations are set to begin next week. While this city only takes up nearly 10 square miles, they're rich with history.

The center of the downtown square is the well-known courthouse, but Gilda Stanbery said it’s come a long way since the early days of Monroe County.

"They needed to house their government, so the first was as you can guess in the early 1800s made out of woods out of logs," Stanbery stated.

The land for the city was purchased for $700. They started with 2.5 acres and after that the growth continued on.

"Four or five years later, there are records of at least 70 homes here, so that just indicates that Forsyth really established itself rather quickly," Stanbery said. "For those homes and families to be successful, then you needed other things.”

Kenneth Waldrep explained that before there were smooth roads to drive over, there were dirt roads and railroads.

"In 1838 the first passenger train in the state of Georgia ran from Macon to Forsyth with a delegation of Maconites and Forsythians in the train,” Waldrep said.

The Hubbard Day School produced many generations of teachers and students who attended Fort Valley State.

"There’s a very close connection and love for Fort Valley from our community because that’s where folks went and then the next generation so to speak of teachers for our African American community. A lot of them went to Fort Valley but they started here.” Stanbery said.

The 200th year celebration kicks off soon and there will be lots of activities and celebrations of the past, present and future.

Stanbery said it's about "where we've been, how we evolved, and what's coming, what's in store for us and why not share that with everyone?"