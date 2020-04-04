MACON, Ga. — With Holy Week right around the corner, churchgoers are looking for new ways to practice their faith while keeping social distance.

That's why, in preparation for Palm Sunday, Martha Bowman United Methodist Church is providing free palm fronds for the community.

The church has set up an area at the back of their building where people can drive through and pick up palm fronds for their family.

The church's continued presence in the Macon community is something that the Mote family greatly appreciates.

"It's been really great knowing that we have that support out there even if we can't be physically together," says Lindsey Mote. "It's been really important to our family knowing that we have our church family rooting for us."

Mote, her husband, and their three kids have gone to Martha Bowman for almost five years.

The family has already picked up their palm fronds and plan to login to the church's Virtual Palm Sunday service.

"It's just one extra thing that they're doing to make us feel extra connected to our faith and to our church family," says Mote.

The church also wants families to share videos waving their palm fronds with the #mbvirtualpalmsunday.

Martha Bowman United Methodist is holding online Palm Sunday services on their website at 8:30 a.m. and 11 a.m.

The church can be found at 500 Bass Road in Macon.

