Family, friends of Centerville woman hold balloon release in her memory

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Dozens of people gathered at Center Park in Centerville Sunday night for a balloon release for Katherine Price.
She was killed on May 4, in a murder-suicide.
Friends got to share their own memories about the 36-year-old, who was also a member of the Georgia Air National Guard and worked at Robins Air Force Base for almost two decades.
Members of her family, including Price's 18-year-old daughter, Kamia Ridley, and godsister Lashondra Hooks thanked the community.
"She just was so loved, just a positive and outgoing person, anybody she came across, she had a positive impact on them. You can ask anybody," Ridley said.
Price was also a graduate of Northside High School and leaves behind three children.
"Just grateful for everybody that came out, it's no secret that Katherine touched a lot of people's lives, including mine, and you can just see that from the love and support that was shown today," Hooks said.