Family, friends of Centerville woman hold balloon release in her memory

Katherine Price and her husband were found dead in their home on Tuesday, May 4. GBI ruled it a murder-suicide.

CENTERVILLE, Ga. — Dozens of people gathered at Center Park in Centerville Sunday night for a balloon release for Katherine Price.

She was killed on May 4, in a murder-suicide.

Friends got to share their own memories about the 36-year-old, who was also a member of the Georgia Air National Guard and worked at Robins Air Force Base for almost two decades.

Members of her family, including Price's 18-year-old daughter, Kamia Ridley, and godsister Lashondra Hooks thanked the community.

"She just was so loved, just a positive and outgoing person, anybody she came across, she had a positive impact on them. You can ask anybody," Ridley said.

Price was also a graduate of Northside High School and leaves behind three children. 

"Just grateful for everybody that came out, it's no secret that Katherine touched a lot of people's lives, including mine, and you can just see that from the love and support that was shown today," Hooks said.

   

