VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Hundreds of people gathered to shave their heads Saturday morning at the annual St. Baldrick’s Foundation Head-Shaving event in Virginia Beach.

The goal? To raise $175,000 for childhood cancer research.

But for the Valdivieso family, this year’s event meant so much more. The family traveled from North Carolina to Virginia Beach to honor a loved one they lost to childhood cancer.

It has been 10 years since Roxie and Eddie Valdivieso lost their daughter, Averi, to Ewing sarcoma. Averi was diagnosed in Nov. 2005 and passed away four years later, in 2009.

On Saturday, Roxie and Eddie, along with their two children Hannah and Ethan, had their heads shaved as a family to honor Averi.

“It’s not just for our daughter Avery, but for all the families with kids with cancers,” said Eddie Valdivieso.

“Everyone on this team knows Avery and why we’re here. Everybody’s been tested by cancer, that’s why they’re trying to raise money.”

Although they lost Averi, Roxie hopes other children will be able to overcome childhood cancer. Saturday’s event was an effort to help the cause.

“The treatments are so hard on the children, so we’re always hoping for a cure,” said Roxie Valdivieso.

One by one, the family had their heads shaved. In the end, they embraced each other while bursting into tears. The moment brought out emotions and fond memories.

“We started thinking about our daughter,” said Eddie Valdivieso.

He said Averi would have been proud of her family for their efforts to help other children like her. Averi’s mother couldn’t hold back the tears.

“Just thinking about Avery and Hannah and Ethan and Eddie, all of us that shaved, all the people who shaved, who support us, who love us, and have been with us through this entire journey,” said Roxie Valdivieso.

Now, they hope to do the same for others. The family said they plan to do this again next year and the year after, until there’s a cure for childhood cancer.