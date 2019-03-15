There are big babies, and then there are big babies; and one New York mother who welcomed a 15-pound bundle of joy into the world knows all about that.

The baby, named Harper Buckley, broke the upstate New York hospital’s record at 15 pounds, five ounces and 23-and-a-quarter inches long, according to CBS New York.

Harper isn’t the only large baby the Buckley family has brought into the world. CBS reports her brother weighed 11 pounds at birth.

