Baby formula shortage: Companies address moms' concerns over empty shelves

Companies like Enfamil say they're working to ensure babies are fed during baby formula shortage.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — "COVID-19, already, is stressful enough, and then you can't get what you need for your child, that's a crisis," Marisa Oliver, a Burlington mom, said.

Oliver is referring to the baby formula shortage.

Her 4-month-old son, Dawson, is formula-fed. Because of his acid reflux and food sensitivity, he is on a hypoallergenic formula.

Oliver recently got an email letting her know about the supply issue and how the formula shortage could affect her order. She also saw an ad on Instagram from a different formula company dealing with the same problem.

"It is pretty stressful to see that because we do have to have this specific kind of formula. It is something that we have to have because we can't just switch to another one," Oliver said.

In part, it said, "We are aware of baby formula shortages in some retailers and will do everything possible to ensure you don't run out of formula. We appreciate your patience as we navigate this dynamic situation, and we will continue to provide updates to our community as the situation evolves."

WFMY also did some digging and found most of the Similac hypoallergenic formulas are out of stock on both the company's website and Amazon.