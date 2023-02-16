Toddler treated by doctor after being bitten at Clayton County daycare

A Clayton County daycare is being investigated after a mom says her son was bitten and bruised while in their care.

A daycare in Clayton County is under investigation by police and the state following claims that a toddler was bitten all over his head and that it took too long for caretakers to step in.

Tara Rose, a mother in Clayton County, said when she picked up her toddler on Monday from Ty Lexine, he had bite marks all over his head and large bruises on his head and thighs.

“I had no idea my child had been attacked an ongoing attack that went on clearly for quite some time and no one stepped in,” Rose said.

The daycare director said that the teacher involved was fired, but Rose doesn't think that's enough.

"I couldn’t even look at my child without bawling my eyes out," Rose said.

An investigation started on Wednesday, by Clayton County Police Department and the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning began their investigation.

Ty Lexine's daycare director declined to go on camera but told 11Alive that the attack "happened while the teacher was changing other babies’ diapers" they added, "the biter was strapped into a high chair" soon after it started.

"It went on so long and was so vicious that my child's skin was broken," Rosa said. "He had to be treated by a doctor.”

The director said she called Rose to apologize, and then two days following the incident, after police were involved, decided to fire the teacher.

"Those doors do not need to be open," Rose said. "I don’t want any other parent to go through what we’re going through right now. Abuse. It’s horrible for me and for my baby."