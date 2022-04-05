Child abuse cases rise in Georgia, advocates say, know the signs

The pandemic raised concerns that abuse cases were falling under the radar; now that kids returned to school, advocates report cases are going up "tremendously."

ATLANTA — The onset of pandemic shutdowns raised concerns from doctors and experts that cases of child abuse were going undetected. Now that kids have been back in school for months, local advocates tell 11Alive News that cases have increased once again.

"During the heat of the pandemic, the number of cases that were coming in, went down, because we knew children were at home," Sheila Ryan, CEO of the Georgia Center for Child Advocacy, said. "But we also knew that the cases that were being reported were much more severe than they had been on average in the past. Now that kids are back in school, we are seeing our cases go up tremendously."

Ryan said the center's caseload went up 20% last year; year to date for 2022, the center is already seeing an increase of 10% compared to the year prior. Ryan said she expects such trends to continue.

"40% of the the cases that are brought to light are done so through teachers, as mandated reporters," Ryan said. "Many times, kids feel that their teachers are trusted adults and feel safe in disclosing things to a teacher. So I think that as the school year continues on, that we're going to continue to see cases go up."

April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month, and while teachers and pediatricians are often on the frontlines of catching and reporting abuse, Ryan said the community could also play a critical role.

"There are a lot of things that just we can all do, as just being good citizens, good parents, good friends to our community," Ryan said, adding there are a number of different signs to watch for.

"We always have the opinion, if you see something, say something," Ryan said.

That includes being an active bystander. Experts with the center advise if you see a situation in your community that makes you feel uneasy, do not assume that someone else will respond. Be empowered to say and do something.

Ryan said it's also critical to pay attention to sudden changes in a child’s mood or behavior, both of which can be clues to a different issue or potential abuse.

"I think it's important to not dismiss when a child acts out or says something that might be inappropriate for their age," Ryan added. "We really need to pay attention."

Ryan said it's important to trust what our children are telling us and know that resources like child advocacy centers exist to help kids and families.

The Georgia Center for Child Advocacy offers 30 prevention tips plus regular training, which are free during the month of April. Click here to learn more.