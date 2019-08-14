JONES COUNTY, Ga. — Reuniting never felt so good for one Jones County family Tuesday afternoon. After being deployed for nine months, Tamika Hall finally came back to her family.

Hall and her husband Maxen decided to surprise their two sons, Jordan and Jaedan, at Mattie Wells Elementary School. When Maxen came to check them out of school, the boys didn't know their mother would be tagging along as well.

"It feels great," says Hall. "I was excited to see my whole entire family. I got off the plane, I had this big "welcome home" sign, the hugs and the kisses -- it was just overwhelming."

Hall left for Afghanistan last October, on the day of her 24th wedding anniversary.

"It was real hard, but the milestones like graduation, Christmas, Thanksgiving, my family and my husband FaceTimed me. It's not the same, but it was still good," says Hall.

Now that she's back home, Hall plans on relaxing and spending time with her family. She also says a trip to Disney World is in her sons' futures.

RELATED: How Communities in Schools helped a Macon man achieve his Air Force dreams

RELATED: 48th Brigade soldiers reunited with families after Afghanistan deployment

RELATED: 'Like nothing I've ever experienced:' 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team returns home, reunites with families

RELATED: 48th Infantry Brigade returns home from Afghanistan