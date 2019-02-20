PERRY, Ga. — If you have a child, you know that sometimes their clothes can be expensive.

That's why one Georgia mom is hoping her passion to consign clothes will help save parents some money.

Laura Johns says when she had her first child back in 2004, she was young and was shocked at how much kids clothes cost.

So, she did what her mom taught her and started buying and selling gently used clothes.

One day, she decided to share this deal to help parents save some cash.

At the McGill Marketplace at Perry's Georgia National Fairgrounds, parents run inside to check out deals at the Tykes, Tots and Teens consignment shop.

"Oh, we spent hundreds of dollars a year just raising them," Sherry Cox said.

Cox says when it comes to her five grand kids, this is the number one way she saves.

"Just about anything you want is here at discounted prices. It is not just clothes, it is not just shoes," Cox said.

Since 2011, founder Laura Johns has brought her consignment shop to Central Georgia with the hopes of saving parents some money.

"More and more moms were in my situation where they could not afford to buy new for their children, but they wanted fashionable trends, and quality items," Johns said.

That's why at the Perry fairgrounds, more than 700 parents are coming together to consign things like books, clothes and even baby formula to sell to parents at a much cheaper rate than what you would find in a department store.

"Everything you can think of, this is a one-stop shop, 40,000-square-feet," Johns said.

She says sellers keep 70-85 percent of their profits, a deal that keeps Cox coming back each year to buy and sell.

"I buy Christmas, birthdays, I pack 'em up, pull 'em out at Christmas and I save money there too," Johns said.

She says she always encourages parents to consign their kids' clothes so they can keep some more cash in their wallet.