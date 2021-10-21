12-year-old Texas boy hopes an adoptive family will give him a forever home

Milous is a smart and friendly 12-year-old who wants to find a forever family that values teamwork and respect.

BASTROP, Texas — Spending a day outside under the Texas sun is a perfect day in Milous's book.

The smart and friendly 12-year-old is full of curiosity, so he spent the morning with KVUE's Tori Larned exploring a park in Bastrop.

Milous is an avid bookworm, so naturally, the first thing he spotted was the book exchange in the park. He reads at least three times a day because he says it stimulates his mind.

After he picked out his favorite find, he and Larned set the book aside to burn their energy off first. They found plenty of ways to do that by playing on the playground, petting a cute puppy and kicking around a soccer ball.

Milous is a comfortable person to talk to and loves to open up. He explained that he is not very into sports, but he does like football. He also loves writing and cooking and he has big goals for his future, including becoming a firefighter.

"I just want to go to the firehouse so bad," Milous told Larned.

When it was time to refuel, Milous had the chance to crack open his book for a few minutes until the snacks arrived. He got a chocolate croissant and was not disappointed about it! Because of his love of cooking, getting to see new pastries and desserts is fun for him.

PHOTOS | Forever Families: Meet Milous

Milous is excited for his future family and believes his perfect fit will have two important characteristics.

"Teamwork. Respect for one another," he said.

Like many boys his age, he has a short attention span but can focus on numbers, puzzles and games on his tablet. He needs a family that will be patient with him and remind him how special he is. He becomes disappointed in himself when he has failures and needs a family that can show him love, even in hard times.

Milous's forever family will need to be nurturing but also able to provide him with a structured, loving environment.

To learn more about Milous or to put in an inquiry to adopt him, visit his page on the Heart Gallery of Central Texas.

KVUE launched the Forever Families segment with Partnerships for Children (PFC) in June 2020 to highlight children in the Heart Gallery of Central Texas who need secure and permanent families. Every day, there are nearly 1,000 children waiting to get adopted in Central Texas, according to PFC.

Editor's note: The children who are in the Heart Gallery program and featured in KVUE's Forever Families segments are children who have had every effort made on their behalf to connect them with family or others in their community to provide options for permanent, adoptive homes. Through no fault of their own, that hasn’t happened yet, and so in partnership with the Department of Family and Protective Services, we collaborate to bring awareness to KVUE viewers about these children in the hopes of finding them permanency before they age out.