Georgia to receive federal grant for family planning services

The funding is one of 76 grants awarded across the nation to restore access to Title X services, a release stated.

ATLANTA — Georgia is set to receive $8.3 million from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for family planning services, Congresswoman Carolyn Bourdeau announced Thursday.

According to a release, the funding is one of 76 grants awarded across the nation to restore access to Title X services. The grants will help provide more equitable, affordable and high-quality planning services for families.

“Title X supports families,” Bourdeaux said. “Under the previous Administration, more than twenty-five percent of all Title X providers withdrew from the program, greatly limiting access to basic reproductive health care for countless American families. This new grant program will ensure families across Georgia have access to the care they need to make decisions about their future and their families.”

HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra added this is the first time since September 2019 for these grants to be available for Title X services nationwide.

"As communities face unyielding assaults on reproductive health care, I am proud that our nation can help bolster access to essential health and family planning services," Becerra said.

In October 2021, HHS issued a new regulation, as part of Title X, to reinforce quality, equity, and access for all individuals who are in need of high-quality family planning services, a release stated.

"For more than 50 years, Title X family planning clinics have provided breast and cervical cancer screening, contraceptive counseling and care, and STI/HIV testing and treatment to low-income or uninsured individuals," Assistant Secretary for Health Rachel L. Levine said. "This announcement delivers on the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to restore access to affordable, quality family planning services."