MACON, Ga. — The remaining families not evicted from Crystal Lake Apartments in Macon will be without water in less than a month -- unless the owners pay up.

RELATED: 'Uninhabitable:' Evacuated Crystal Lake residents receive eviction letters

According to door hangers placed on residents’ doors, the Macon Water Authority has not received payment for water services.

BSO

It says the Macon Water Authority has made every effort to avoid the disconnection and have tried contacting current and upcoming new owners of the property.

RELATED: 'I have never wanted to leave a place as bad as now:' Crystal Lake apartments still without power and water

Guy Boyle, the CFO of the Macon Water Authority, says Crystal Lake's owners made a $1,100 payment earlier this month.

But now they're in a new billing cycle and the owners owe just under $40,000, with $22,000 of it being past due.

Boyle says they normally give a five day notice on shutoffs, but they're giving people a months notice because of how many families it would impact.

RELATED: 'People in jail live better than us': Ceiling collapses on teen at Crystal Lake Apartments

“We’re very sensitive to this. We’re trying everything we can to get the owner to make some payment. Our hands are kind of tied," he said.

Boyle also says he spoke to a lawyer representing the owners last week and explained the new shutoff. He would not identify the lawyer.

“I personally have had absolutely no success getting the management or representatives of the owner to commit to paying any of this bill," he said.

RELATED: 'We have a management company who has been largely uninterested in providing a decent quality of life:' Commissioner on apartment violations