Seniors are urged to take precautions to avoid scammers on texts, emails and cellphone calls.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — For Seniors, the cellphone and the computer can be your best friend or your worst enemy. If you fall for a scam, you could lose everything.

The United States Public Interest Group and the Wall Street Journal report a whopping one billion robocalls last year and 12 billion text scams just last month.

If you don't know who is trying to contact you, ignore it.

Beware of scammers using familiar names, making false threats, or trying to cancel your credit cards.

You should also be aware of scammers using emails that look authentic from sources and companies you may recognize, but are misleading and trying to get personal financial information. Delete them at once.





Top 10 Scams Targeting Seniors

Health Care/Medicare/Health Insurance Fraud. ...

Counterfeit Prescription Drugs. ...

Funeral & Cemetery Scams. ...

Fraudulent Anti-Aging Products. ...

Telemarketing. ...

Internet Fraud. ...

Investment Schemes. ...

Homeowner/Reverse Mortgage Scams.