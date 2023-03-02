Mentorship program launches with Shaquille O'Neal and Henry County

The nine-month mentorship program strives to guide young students through different aspects of life and develop their social and emotional skills.

HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — Former NBA superstar Shaquille O'Neal announced a new program with law enforcement in Henry County that aims to take a significant step toward empowering young students.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office announced on Thursday "Setting up Students for Success" monthly mentorship program for middle school students between the ages of 11 and 14.

The nine-month mentorship program strives to guide young students through different aspects of life and develop their social and emotional skills. The sheriff's office intends to provide them with inspiration from positive role models.

"Oftentimes, the youth are just fighting to be heard," Sheriff Reginald B. Scandrett said. "We want to provide as many resources as possible to our young people and hopefully help set them on a path that leads to success."

O'Neal, an NBA star known for his philanthropic work that is actively involved in promoting education, is the director of community relations at the sheriff's office. He joined former NBA star Kevin Willis and V-103's Greg Stree to make the statement.

The mentorship program is designed to provide hands-on opportunities for the students to develop and practice leadership and professional skills. Additionally, the monthly S3 mentorship program features a parental component designed to empower and engage parents. The component aims to provide knowledge that helps close the communication gap between parents and their children.