Warning: This story contains graphic content.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- YouTube Kids hit the scene as a place for kids 12 and younger and was supposed to be a safe place for them online.

Then parents started voicing their concerns about things that weren’t appropriate for kids showing up. Throughout the past few months, 10News anchor Courtney Robinson heard from those concerned parents.

Some of the light, kid-friendly videos on YouTube Kids are actually much darker and more like adult YouTube.

Mother Meridy Leeper sounded the alarm to just how vulnerable kids are in a viral Facebook post. Her 7-year-old daughter had an anxiety attack and was contemplating suicide.

She only discovered what her daughter had been watching after the second grader’s teacher texted Leeper a picture her daughter drew in art class.

The image mirrored what she saw in a video that Meridy said she found on YouTube Kids.

Meridy Leeper

“My heart dropped. My stomach dropped. I instantly started bawling. I mean what do you do?" Leeper said.

The video shows images of cute little girls in pigtails hanging themselves, cutting things with knives, cutting themselves, drinking alcohol and harming their friends. These particular videos sounded very cute and catchy.

Leeper said it wasn't something that her daughter had looked for. It came up as a suggested video from watching other things.

A computer scientist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, Jeremy Blackburn, said the suggested videos are part of an algorithm that keeps kids watching.

“It’s optimized towards keeping eyeballs on the screen,” Blackburn said.

Blackburn, who says part of his job is studying jerks and trolls on the internet, recently researched the risk kids face watching YouTube. Blackburn said kids are at a very high risk, around a 40 percent chance, of seeing something inappropriate just clicking through recommended videos.

That's just for regular YouTube.

Blackburn said for YouTube Kids, he found that a lot of the content that's not suitable could still show up on YouTube Kids because it hasn’t been flagged as being adult-oriented or non-monetizable.

Blackburn said if people let YouTube tell them what to watch, they're going to find bad videos.

The videos that pushed Leeper's 7-year-old to contemplate suicide were blocked. YouTube Kids denied certain search terms but lead us to weird things.

Mother Lindsay Sutmary said her family limits what their kids are watching on YouTube.

“Stuff may seem perfectly normal and innocent and then you get a third of the way through the video, you stop paying attention to what your kid’s watching and some weird stuff shows up. You have to pay attention to everything your kid’s watching and everything your kid’s into which is difficult,” Satmary said.

Sutmary said some of the videos being recommended for her kids were not things she would approve of.

“We don’t let them watch any of those videos. We basically have a list of approved channels and stuff that they’re allowed to watch and we require that we supervise them,” Sutmary said.

While that's not realistic for every family, it’s important to know there’s a pretty good chance your kids will see something you don’t want them to because this isn’t Sesame Street: It’s user-generated content in the hands of kids 12 and younger.

10News reached out to YouTube to ask about whether there are plans to change the recommendation algorithm, strengthen content controls and also ask how kids are expected to block videos when they might not realize they’re watching something they should not. A YouTube spokesperson sent us the following statement:

"We work to make the videos in YouTube Kids as family-friendly as possible and take feedback very seriously. We appreciate people drawing problematic content to our attention, and make it possible for anyone to flag a video. Flagged videos are manually reviewed 24/7 and any videos that don't belong in the app are removed. We plan to continue equipping parents with even more choice when it comes to customizing their Kids App experience by offering parents the ability to further control the types of content they want their kids to watch."

Parents can watch for these things, in addition to changing the controls on the YouTube Kids app:

1.) Stay on official channels

2.) Licensed cartoon characters can be a red flag if not on official channels

3.) Don’t just let kids watch videos based on what you’re hearing

“I was very naïve because it’s kids YouTube. It’s meant for children,” Leeper said.

YouTube said there are tons of parental controls that people can manipulate:

) Turn off "search" ) Turn on “approved content only” ) Turn on "pause watch history”

Watch: Courtney Robinson walks us through changing the controls

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.