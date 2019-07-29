

Billy Hill adopted his dog Cash a few months ago.

"I love him. He's such a good boy. I mean, I get home from work and he's just there, he's always high energy and ready to go," said Hill.



His favorite treat to get when he's a good boy is peanut butter



"When Cash eats peanut butter, he's licking the lips, just going for it. He loves the stuff," said Hill.



The Federal Drug Administration warns some peanut butter companies have added an additional ingredient -- xylitol.



They say a lot of the food we eat contains xylitol.

Other products include:

breath mints

baked goods

cough syrup

children’s and adult chewable vitamins

mouthwash

toothpaste

some peanut and nut butters

over-the-counter medicines

dietary supplements

sugar-free desserts, including "skinny" ice cream

Dr. Vernard Hodges with Critter Fixer says the sugar alternative can enter your dog's blood system quickly.

The FDA says it appears safe for humans, but for dogs, it's poisonous.

"It can drop a dog's blood sugar in ten minutes," said Dr. Hodges.



In some cases, it can be deadly.



"Your dog can start seizing, walking like it's drunk, get liver toxicity, and be dead within an hour period," said Dr. Hodges.



Hodges says if you think your dog ate anything with xylitol in it, take them immediately to an animal hospital, even if you think your pet is fine because their symptoms could be delayed.



"You have to make sure they're on a good diet, that they're eating stuff that is healthy for them. You can't be feeding them garbage," said Hill.



The peanut butter Hill uses is safe, but he says he's going to keep an eye out for that pesky ingredient, so Cash remains smiling.



We checked out many of the well-known peanut butter brands like Jif and Skippy --- they do not currently use xylitol.

Hodges adds that xylitol does not appear to be harmful to cats or ferrets. He says if xylitol is in the first five ingredients of any food, do not feed it to your dog.

