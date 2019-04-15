SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — A St. Petersburg mom was in for the fight of her life when she was diagnosed with breast cancer while nine weeks pregnant.

At first, she couldn't believe it.

“Oh, you’ve got the wrong girl, this doesn’t happen at my age. And I’m pregnant, there’s no way,” said Jessica Purcell.

But once the diagnosis sunk in, she started to make a plan. Purcell consulted with doctors and a Facebook support group for mothers fighting cancer during or right after pregnancy. That gave her hope.

Doctors told her she needed to go through cancer treatment if she wanted to be around for her child at home and the one on the way, but it didn’t come without concern.

"I felt like I was poisoning him. But he’s healthy. Thank God," said Purcell. "He’s my miracle baby.”

Now, Purcell is fighting to keep her baby healthy. Because of her cancer, chemo and mastectomy, breastfeeding is out of the picture for her. But she feels breast milk is essential for her son to grow and be healthy.

Purcell had a friend who offered to donate milk to the new mom, but when she also faced medical issues, Purcell had run out of options. So she turned to her mom groups on Facebook.

“OK, I can post it to my page and you can share it to your friends and share it or whatever, and it just went crazy.”

The original post asking for breast milk donations has reached thousands of people, and Purcell has received nearly as many responses.

“All over the country. I have had girls from California, to Texas, Oklahoma," exclaimed Purcell.

She's going to stick to moms in the area so she can vet the donations and make sure her baby stays safe and she continues to fight her cancer battle.

There are a number of considerations that need to be made before sending or receiving shared breast milk.

Breast milk sharing network and support group Eats on Feets has four pillars to consider when a mother who cannot nurse her baby is looking for healthy, commerce-free, donor milk.

The first pillar is: make informed choices.

The second pillar is screen your donors.

Third is safe handling.

Finally, the fourth is home pasteurization.

What other people are reading right now:

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10News app now.

Have a news tip? Email desk@wtsp.com, or visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.