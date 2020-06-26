'We lost one of our best': Florida trooper, retired Marine dies following a lengthy illness

Trooper Derrick Lamar was escorted by his fellow troopers from the hospital for final preparations. His "brothers and sisters" in blue saluted him as he arrived.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol in Jacksonville is mourning the death of one of their troopers who died on Wednesday after battling a lengthy illness.

In a tweet, the FHP wrote: "Yesterday, we lost one of our best."

"Sometimes the body is not as strong as the spirit. He was a true warrior & never stopped fighting. His contagious smile & constant laughter will always be remembered. God bless brother," The FHP wrote as a departing message.

Lamar was also a retired U.S. Marine, according to the FHP.

