BUFORD, Ga. – If you’re from Georgia, odds are you frequent Waffle House quite a bit but have you ever thrown a birthday party there?

Well, this adorable three-year-old did.

On August 13, Lawson celebrated his third birthday at the Waffle House located on Buford Drive in Buford, Georgia.

His mom, Natalie Thompson Cooper, told 11Alive Lawson loves breakfast food and said some of his first solid food was bits of scrambled eggs and gnawing on a piece of Waffle House toast.

“When my children are little I always try to come up with a birthday party theme about something they love,” Cooper said. “With four kids you get tired of throwing the same old thing, so I like to mix it.”

PHOTOS | 3-year-old boy celebrates birthday at Waffle House

She said when she started to think about Lawson’s birthday Waffle House was the perfect idea.

“Not only does he love their kids' waffle with sausage and a hard boiled egg on the side, but he loves pins,” she said. “So, when I told him he was so excited because not only did he get to eat his favorite food, but he got to wear four ‘waffle pins.’”

Ashley Donahue with Emerald Creek Photography captured Lawson’s special day where he donned a Waffle House apron, nametag, and hat.

