Atlanta native, rapper Lil Baby unveils seafood restaurant grand opening

The Seafood Menu Restaurant and Takeout is to have its grand opening in Atlanta on Friday at 2 p.m.
Credit: Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP
Lil Baby performs during Lil Baby's Birthday Party at State Farm Arena on Saturday, Dec. 9, 2022, in Atlanta. (Photo by Paul R. Giunta/Invision/AP)

ATLANTA — Rapper Lil Baby is opening a seafood restaurant Friday in his hometown of Atlanta, according to his Instagram story.

The Seafood Menu Restaurant and Takeout will have its grand opening on Friday at 2 p.m. The restaurant is located at 880 Martin Luther King Jr Drive in southwest Atlanta. 

Hiring for the restaurant began on Thursday, with a post on its Instagram saying it was looking for experienced line cooks, serves, cashiers and other positions. 

The restaurant's online statement highlights its commitment to offering an unparalleled seafood dining experience at an affordable price point. 

Flavors such as hot lemon pepper, sweet chili, jerk and more are supposed to have customers fully immersed in an atmosphere that celebrates the vibrant legacy of hip-hop music, both in Atlanta and beyond.

