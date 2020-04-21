WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Folks can learn to cook like an award winning chef at home for free.

Chef Scottie Johnson won the 2019 Georgia Seafood Festival Competition in November in Atlanta. Now, he's teaching people how to cook like him from his home in Warner Robins.

He does it all on Facebook live.

"It's been fun," Johnson said. "And I try to do live cooking once a week."

Johnson says his wife and a few friends gave him the idea to start doing cooking demonstrations online.

"Thought it would be a good idea to just go live while I was cooking," Johnson said.

Johnson's wife, Lowanda, often makes appearances in his live streams, saying hello or trying out the finished product of the demonstration.

"It's kind of like a raw, uncut version of cooking," Johnson said.

The veteran turned chef says it's all about helping people spend quality time at home alone or with their loved ones, while the COVID-19 pandemic forces them to stay in.

"Just try to make it fun for people," Johnson said.

He says he likes how interactive the live stream is, and he's glad he can encourage people to stay home.

"Use what you have in your home, you know, in your pantry. Because some might not be able to get out as quite as often as others," Johnson said. "Use what you've got in your home instead of running to the grocery stores."

Johnson is a private chef and owner of Blessed and Highly Flavored Private Chef Services. Before the pandemic, Johnson held in-person cooking classes folks could pay to attend.

He says he's offering tutorials for free online now, because he wants to share to how to 'elevate your cooking style.'

"It's not really about the money part of it," Johnson said. "But I just love what I do and just want to share it with people. During this time I think that's what everyone needs."

Johnson holds his live cooking demonstrations once a week. You can find them on his Facebook page.

His next live instructional video will be Wednesday at 6 p.m.

